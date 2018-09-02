Skip to content
Hurricane Michael weakens to Category 3 as it moves into Georgia
The Category 3 storm is bringing a life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic winds as it tears through the Florida Panhandle.
By
RNN Staff
Published 44m at 5:39 PM
By
RNN Staff
Published 44m at 5:39 PM
Testimony on cellphone records a focus of day three of Tammy Moorer trial
By
Brad Dickerson
Published 1h at 5:05 PM
Report: Driver in Charleston crash that killed 11-year-old girl had opioids in his system
Published 2h at 4:15 PM
By
Published 2h at 4:05 PM
Charleston police: Man wanted for bike theft captured
Published 2h at 3:57 PM
Summerville man convicted, sentenced in 2015 fatal shooting
By
Patrick Phillips
Published 2h at 3:51 PM
Summerville man convicted, sentenced in 2015 fatal shooting
A judge sentenced a Summerville man to four decades in prison in the 2015 shooting death of a woman at a West Ashley apartment complex.
By
Patrick Phillips
2h
2h
Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (Week 8)
Philip Simmons vs Oceanside is the Game of the Week
By
Kevin Bilodeau
2h
2h
Charleston mayor: ‘We’re expecting a real nasty day’ Thursday
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
By
Patrick Phillips
3h
3h
Authorities clear house following Lincolnville standoff
By
Live 5 News Web Staff
WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to hold briefing on state’s readiness for Michael
Tri-County leaders hold news conference on Michael preps
By
Patrick Phillips
LIST: Lowcountry closings related to Hurricane Michael
School districts, colleges and businesses are monitoring weather to determine whether they will need to make schedule changes because of Hurricane Michael.
By
Live 5 Web Staff
4h
4h
Police working to identify suspect in sexual exposure incident
Charleston Police are trying to identify a suspect in an incident involving sexual exposure in downtown Charleston.
By
Live 5 Web Staff
5h
5h
Charleston Co. will monitor bridges, issue warnings when they’re unsafe
By
Patrick Phillips
Published 12:17 PM at 12:17 PM
Georgetown Co. investigator suffers reaction while inspecting evidence
By
Patrick Phillips
Published 11:35 AM at 11:35 AM
Live 5 Scambusters: Securing yourself after the Facebook breach
By
Kyle Jordan
Published 11:18 AM at 11:18 AM
Hurricane Michael weakens to Category 3 as it moves into Georgia
By
RNN Staff
Published 44m at 5:39 PM
Famous for staying open during natural disasters, Waffle House closes 21 restaurants
By
RNN Staff
Published 1h at 5:18 PM
Sears may be on the brink of bankruptcy
Published 2h at 3:37 PM
Family finds mice in winter boots while shopping at K-Mart
Shasta Riederer and her two sons took the animals home and then released them into the wild.
5h
5h
World Mental Health Day brings mental health awareness to the forefront
The World Health Organization reports that half of all mental illness begins by age 14, but most cases go undetected and untreated
5h
5h
Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus to split after 17 years
Knaus will move to William Byron's team in 2018
Published 1h at 4:35 PM
Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (Week 8)
By
Kevin Bilodeau
2h
2h
Brownell: Disappointed in ex-Tigers’ part in corruption case
5h
5h
RAW: The Citadel’s Brent Thompson previews ETSU
12:27 AM
12:27 AM
RAW: CSU’s Mark Tucker previews Virginia Lynchburg
CSU faces Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday
12:19 AM
12:19 AM
There’s Plenty of Carolina Gold and Animals at this Plantation
These Might be Some of the Most Popular Wings in South Carolina
Celebrate the Weekend: Sept. 21 – 23
Tickets on Sale for SC State Fair!
Report: Driver in Charleston crash that killed 11-year-old girl had opioids in his system
By
Charleston police: Man wanted for bike theft captured
Summerville man convicted, sentenced in 2015 fatal shooting
By
Patrick Phillips
Charleston mayor: ‘We’re expecting a real nasty day’ Thursday
By
Patrick Phillips
Man charged in shooting over bag of potato chips, deputies say
Tractor trailer collision blocks one lane on I-95
By
Patrick Phillips
SCHP: One dead in Colleton Co. crash after running stop sign
Authorities: Colleton Co. teen accidentally shot himself while cleaning gun
By
Live 5 News Web Staff
Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Colleton County
By
Patrick Phillips
Georgetown Co. investigator suffers reaction while inspecting evidence
By
Patrick Phillips
New study seeks to more accurately predict flood threats in Georgetown
By
Brooke Griffin
Crews work to remove aqua dams in Georgetown
By
Brooke Griffin
Georgetown Mayor wants studies of waterways after city spared from flooding
By
Rob Way
Georgetown Co. students return to school Monday
By
Patrick Phillips
Lowcountry Food Bank helps hand out food ahead of flooding in Williamsburg Co.
By
Patrick Phillips
Williamsburg Co. detectives investigating deadly double shooting
By
Ann McGill
Deputies looking to identify suspects in attempted gas station break-in
By
DHEC hearing Thursday will shed more light on possible Williamsburg Co. quarry
By
Coroner: Family members in triple killing died of gunshot wounds
By
Patrick Phillips