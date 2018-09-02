Hurricane Michael weakens to Category 3 as it moves into Georgia

The Category 3 storm is bringing a life-threatening storm surge and catastrophic winds as it tears through the Florida Panhandle.
By 

RNN Staff

Published 44m at 5:39 PM
Summerville man convicted, sentenced in 2015 fatal shooting
Published 2h at 3:51 PM
Summerville man convicted, sentenced in 2015 fatal shooting
A judge sentenced a Summerville man to four decades in prison in the 2015 shooting death of a woman at a West Ashley apartment complex.
By 

Patrick Phillips

2h
Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (Week 8)
Philip Simmons vs Oceanside is the Game of the Week
By 

Kevin Bilodeau

2h
Charleston mayor: ‘We’re expecting a real nasty day’ Thursday
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
By 

Patrick Phillips

3h
LIST: Lowcountry closings related to Hurricane Michael

School districts, colleges and businesses are monitoring weather to determine whether they will need to make schedule changes because of Hurricane Michael.
By 

Live 5 Web Staff

4h
Police working to identify suspect in sexual exposure incident

Charleston Police are trying to identify a suspect in an incident involving sexual exposure in downtown Charleston.
By 

Live 5 Web Staff

5h
Charleston Co. will monitor bridges, issue warnings when they’re unsafe
Georgetown Co. investigator suffers reaction while inspecting evidence
Live 5 Scambusters: Securing yourself after the Facebook breach

Family finds mice in winter boots while shopping at K-Mart

Shasta Riederer and her two sons took the animals home and then released them into the wild.
5h
World Mental Health Day brings mental health awareness to the forefront

The World Health Organization reports that half of all mental illness begins by age 14, but most cases go undetected and untreated
5h

Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus to split after 17 years

Published 1h at 4:35 PM
RAW: CSU’s Mark Tucker previews Virginia Lynchburg

CSU faces Virginia Lynchburg on Saturday
12:19 AM