Coroner identifies man killed in multi-vehicle accident in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The coroner’s office has identified a man killed in a multi-vehicle accident in Berkeley County.
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says 73-year-old Gerald K. Morris of Bonneau died in the Monday morning accident.
According to Coroner Bill Salisbury, the accident happened at 10:30 a.m. and involved three vehicles on Highway 17-A in Macedonia.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern said all lanes were blocked near High Hope Road as crews worked the scene.
“Morris was pronounced dead on the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner George Oliver,” Salisbury said.
The accident is being investigated by the coroner’s office and Highway Patrol.
Salisbury said Morris was wearing a seat belt.
