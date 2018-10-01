Cops: Man leaves baby in car to order food, stop at phone store

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a 39-year-old man who’s accused of leaving his 2-year-old baby girl in a running car as he visited a restaurant and a phone store at a James Island shopping center.
The Charleston Police Department charged 39-year-old Pernell Lenard Blake of James Island with cruelty to children. He was given a $15,000 bond on the charge.
According to investigators, Blake left his baby in a running car with the AC on, then visited a Kickin' Chicken to order food and a T-Mobile. The responding officer also reported finding drugs on Blake.
The investigation began Friday afternoon when a police officer responded to the Kickin' Chiken parking lot on 1175 Folly Rd. for a baby being left unattended in a car.
A witness told the officer that the baby had been left in the car for ten minutes.
The officer reported seeing a sleeping baby sitting in a baby seat in the back driver side of a running car which was also running its air conditioner.
A police report states as the officer was making entry in to the car, the father, identified as Blake, ran to the car and told the officer that the baby was his and was okay.
Police say the officer attempted to wake the baby by tapping her on her chest and lifting her arm and dropping it, but she would not respond.
Responding firefighters removed the child from the car for an evaluation.
The officer said he was advised by EMS that when the baby was removed from the vehicle she was lethargic, and after they were able to evaluate her inside the ambulance the baby perked up and appeared to be in good health.
According to police, as the officer escorted Blake into the Kickin' Chicken, Blake became “loud and boisterous.” Police say, due to Blake’s behavior, the officer detained Blake and escorted him outside.
An employee told the officer that Blake was inside the restaurant for five minutes to order food.
An employee at the T-Mobile store said Blake had also been waiting inside his store for five minutes before being able to help him due to the store being busy.
Blake said he had been watching out of all the windows of both stores to make sure the baby was okay.
“He stated that he had physically walked outside about six times to check on her,” the police report stated.
While being transported to police headquarters, Blake told officers he had a small bag of marijuana in his left shoe, according to police.
A search was conducted and 2.2 grams of marijuana was found.
The child’s mother took the baby into custody.
