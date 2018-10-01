Crash releases dozens of dazed cows onto metro Atlanta interstate

COBB COUNTY, GA (WGCL/CNN) – The Atlanta metro area is known for its traffic problems, but early Monday morning there were backups on one major Atlanta interstate for a bizarre reason.
Authorities rounded up dozens of cows roaming the roadway after a tractor trailer hauling cattle overturned on Interstate 285.
They believed by late afternoon that “just about the last cow” had been rounded up.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the accident happened at 3:30 a.m. at a cloverleaf ramp, and 11 of the cows died as a result.
A driver hit and killed one of the cows and had to be taken to a hospital.
It is estimated that more than 80 cows were on the cattle truck when it overturned.
It’s unclear when the interstate connector will reopen.
