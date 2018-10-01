Father, two daughters unharmed after man fires on truck during road rage incident

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Charleston man says he is hugging his family a little tighter after his truck was shot at while driving down I-526 with one bullet coming only a few feet away from hitting one of the passengers.
According to the filed police report, on Sunday around 1:30 p.m., Shane and his two daughters were going home after lunch.
They were near the Leeds Avenue exit when the victim noticed was being tailgated.
Shortly after that he says he tried to move over but instead when he looked in his mirror he saw a man in a blue Ford F-250 pointing a gun at his truck.
“Then I hear, ‘Boom! Boom! Boom,’ and look back to see the dude is holding a gun out,” Shane said.
He says he heard three shots and then yelled at his two daughters to “get down” and immediately took the Leeds Avenue exit to drive straight to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office is now looking for a man who is expected to face a charge of assault and battery of an aggravated nature.
Roger Antonio, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, says there are no suspects at this time.
Shane says the only reason he could think of that made the gunman angry is that he wasn’t going fast enough, but says that is not a good enough reason to shoot at anyone.
“It’s one thing to fire off on me but my six-year-old almost took that bullet,” says Shane.
Shane is asking the community to turn in any video or pictures of the gun-involved road rage so that the person responsible can be caught.
He said his wish is that nobody else would have to go through what he and his daughters had to experience.
