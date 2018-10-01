Goose Creek police arrest woman, searching for man accused of fraudulently using Lowe’s accounts

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department has arrested a woman and are searching for a man accused of fraudulently using Lowe’s accounts.
Authorities arrested 29-year-old Angelica Marie Williams and charged her with financial identity fraud and given a $15,000 surety bond.
Officers are continuing to search for a man in connection to the the incident.
Police spokesman Maj. John Grainger said that between Sept. 11 and Sept. 16, they used account information to make purchases from the James Island and Goose Creek Lowes locations.
The woman was seen arriving and leaving in a white Toyota Tundra and the man was seen arriving in a white vehicle that looked like a Ford Expedition, Grainger said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Goose Creek police department at 843-863-5200 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111 or Inv. Dodson at 843-863-5200 ext. 2337.
