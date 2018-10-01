Healthy and simple school lunch options for your kids

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -When it comes to packing a school lunch, most parents can be left sometimes scratching their head trying to come up with healthy and easy options to pack.
Debbie Petitpain, who is the national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, says the best way to get ideas starts with asking your kids what they like.
Also, the easiest way to get your child to eat what's in their lunch is to let them help put it together.
“So they are a little more invested, cut it to the right shapes and take the crust off so they are more likely to eat if they prepare it,” Petitpain said. .
She added to make sure to include all 5 food groups: a protein, grain,fruit, veggie, and dairy.
“For my house I say a main meal and veggie one crunchy snack like granola bar or baked chips,popcorn or pretzels,” she said.
She says also go beyond the classic deli or peanut butter and jelly sandwich and include things like pasta salad, cucumbers and ranch dip, or individual guacamole cups with baked tortilla chips, even soup.
“So think about cheese and crackers with grapes or tortilla wraps with beans or some hummus with pretzels or carrot sticks,” she said. “You have protein and five and veggies so its moving beyond the sandwich,” she said.
To change it up don’t rule out letting your child pick a day to eat what’s on the menu at school too.
“Talk to your child watch what they are eating and bringing home, she said. “A hungry child is not a learning child so if they are not eating lunch they’re not going to get the most out of their day.”
Petitpain says make sure to have a well insulated lunch bag with an ice pack or you can freeze a bottle of water or yogurt to keep items cold.
Also, make sure to clean and wash out your child's lunch bag at least once a week to get rid of any bacteria.
Petitpain also recommends to pack a small hand sanitizer in the lunch bag just in case your child doesn’t have a chance to wash their hands.
