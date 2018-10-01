177 House members urge Boeing to negotiate with SC workers who voted to join union

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Just over one month after 23 U.S. Senators signed a letter asking Boeing to negotiate with flight line workers who voted to join a union, 177 members from the House of Representatives have done the same.
Boeing has yet to come to the bargaining table with the 180 workers with an appeal pending. The letter says in part, “We have seen firsthand the benefits of a unionized workforce. Unions make the workplace safer, more efficient, and make the workforce stronger.”
RELATED: The full letter can be found here
Notable representatives who signed the letter include Shelia jackson Lee, Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Maxine Waters.
“Boeing workers in South Carolina are simply asking for the same rights as any worker," Machinists Union International President Robert Martinez Jr. said in a statement. “They voted to join a union and now it is time for Boeing to respect their choice. We are ready today to negotiate a contract that is fair to Boeing management and front-line workers, just as we have for generations of Machinists Union members at Boeing.”
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.