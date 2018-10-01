Mt. Pleasant in jeopardy of missing out on $110 million National Medal of Honor Museum

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Town of Mt. Pleasant is in jeopardy of missing out on the $110 million National Medal of Honor Museum that was planned on being built at Patriots Point.
On Monday, National Medal of Honor CEO Joseph Daniels sent Mt. Pleasant Town Council members a letter that said a decision will be made Friday on whether or not a nationwide search would open up for a new home for the museum.
In the letter, it said the board would be meeting on Friday for the formal vote.
This comes after an announcement on Sept. 21 following a Medal of Honor Convention.
“After spending time last month with a substantial number of Medal of Honor recipients at the Medal of Honor Convention, fundamental questions were asked regarding the location of the National Medal of Honor Museum,” a statement from the Medal of Honor Museum said.
The statement also went on to put the project on hold.
“Consequently, the board of directors agreed that the next step for the museum is to re-examine the best home for this nationally important project,” the statement said. “As a result, the most transparent and responsible thing to do is to hold off on the planned design submission to the town of Mount Pleasant as staff undertake this evaluation.”
In January, the Mt. Pleasant Planning Commission recommended the denial of a zoning request for the Medal of Honor museum because of its height and other development standards according to Mount Pleasant Communications Manager Martine Wolfe-Miller.
The recommendation was forwarded to the town planning committee of the town council for review.
The plans for the museum included 128-foot tall pylons in order to match the height of the USS Yorktown.
The museum announced in October that all living former U.S. presidents would serve as honorary museum board members.
Its fundraising goal is $110 million and would include three buildings in its 107,000 square-foot complex on Patriot’s Point.
