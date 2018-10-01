Hazy & Hot Week Ahead!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure will keep us with a typical summer pattern instead of a cooler fall pattern. Look for hazy sunshine Tuesday with a slight chance of a pop-up shower at 20%. Highs will be in the upper 80′s Tuesday and Wednesday then near 90 on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will stay low all week.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Leslie will continue moving very slowly over the mid Atlantic and may become a hurricane. Current model trends and forecasts continue to keep it at sea. We’ll keep you posted.
TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds w/20% chance, HIGH: 87, LOW: 68
WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, HIGH: 88, LOW: 69
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot, HIGH: 90, LOW: 69
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot, HIGH: 90, LOW: 70
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Hot, HIGH: 89, LOW: 72
Have a great Tuesday!
Bill Walsh
Chief Meteorologist
