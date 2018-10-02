Authorities: Colleton Co. teen accidentally shot himself while cleaning gun

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A 17-year-old is in the hospital after he shot himself accidentally while cleaning his gun, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.
The incident happened Saturday at a house in the 3300 block of Hudson Mill Road where the teen told paramedics the gun fell, discharged, and a round hit him in the chest, McRoy said.
He was rushed into surgery at Colleton Medical Center before later being taken to Trident Hospital in North Charleston.
