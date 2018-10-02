Gamecocks announce start time for Texas A&M game

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC/USC Athletics) - The South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas A&M Aggies are set for a 3:30 pm ET kick on Saturday, October 13, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on SEC Network.
The contest will coincide with the annual South Carolina State Fair, which will be held in the fairgrounds adjacent to Williams-Brice Stadium.
The Gamecocks are still looking for their first win over A&M, as the Aggies have captured each of the first four gridiron battles between these two schools, in what is now the permanent cross-division rivalry. The Aggies came from behind to win by a 24-17 count in College Station a year ago. Prior to that contest, South Carolina (2-2, 1-2 SEC) will host Missouri (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at noon on Saturday, Oct. 6, while A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) is entertaining Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 SEC) in College Station.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.