Gamecocks announce start time for Texas A&M game

The Gamecocks are still looking for their first win over A&M, as the Aggies have captured each of the first four gridiron battles between these two schools, in what is now the permanent cross-division rivalry. The Aggies came from behind to win by a 24-17 count in College Station a year ago. Prior to that contest, South Carolina (2-2, 1-2 SEC) will host Missouri (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at noon on Saturday, Oct. 6, while A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC) is entertaining Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 SEC) in College Station.