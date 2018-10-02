Georgetown businesses working to recover revenue following flooding preparations

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown businesses are working to recover lost revenue after closing to prepare for record level flooding.
Luckily, a flood disaster was avoided and now workers want to make up for lost time.
In preparation for the flood, local places like Coffee Break Café closed for a week and boarded up shop and now they’re opening it all back up.
“We basically emptied out our entire restaurant,” said Meghan Rader, owner of the Coffee Break Cafe."We took all of our equipment out, our freezers our refrigerators, gave away all the inventory we had, and took it to higher ground. Then tarped the building with a 40-foot tarp and sand bagged about halfway up."
Not only did they have to empty the restaurant, but they also gave had to give away most of their food.
“We tend to do fresh small batches of stuff,” Rader said."So we lost most of our inventory because most of it is refrigerated and not frozen."
But the biggest struggle was probably having employees out of work for that amount of time.
“I worry so much about our employees,” Rader said."You know we’re a small business. We can’t support them like larger businesses."
But while it’s been a frustrating waiting game for these businesses to see whether or not they would get flooding, they’re relieved that they can open up shop with no flooding damage.
“I’m glad we’re talking to you saying, 'Oh wow we did all this for nothing” than that we’re cleaning up."
