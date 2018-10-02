Lindsey Graham, Tim Scott weigh in on Brett Kavanaugh

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott weighed in on allegations against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
“He needs to be on the court and a no vote for him legitimizes the most despicable behavior that I’ve ever seen," Graham said on Monday. “You know power is intoxicating. The court is an important prize for the presidency. Trump put the names out, he won, he’s picking from the list provided. He asked me who to choose and I said,' Kavanaugh.' If I’d have been president I’d have chosen him.”
Graham says he believes Democrats have been using Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey-Ford, to delay the process.
Graham says not voting for Kavanaugh legitimizes what he termed despicable behavior by the Democrats.
Tim Scott says he will vote for Kavanaugh.
In a statement, he said in part,"An FBI investigation is an important step, and should be completed. Barring the discovery of any new information by the FBI investigation, I plan to vote for Brett Kavanaugh. This is not an easy decision, but the available evidence leads me to it. Even though this was not a criminal trial, I believe the freedoms granted by the constitution regarding proving guilt must still apply."
