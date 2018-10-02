Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 4)

AJ Green catches game-winning TD

By Kevin Bilodeau | October 2, 2018 at 8:19 AM EST - Updated October 2 at 8:19 AM

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 4 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 37-36 win over Atlanta. The Summerville alum has 20 catches for 297 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles, 1 sack & 1 TFL in a 37-36 win over Atlanta. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks and 5 pass deflections.

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 5 tackles in a 27-23 win over Denver. The Beaufort native has 23 tackles, 1 interception and 2 pass deflections.

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Did not have a catch in a 37-34 win over Indianapolis. The Berkeley alum has 8 catches for 92 yards.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played Tackle in a 31-12 loss to Jacksonville

Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Had 3 tackles and 1 TFL in a 38-7 loss to New England. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, 1 sack and 3.5 TFL.

