Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 4)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 4 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 37-36 win over Atlanta. The Summerville alum has 20 catches for 297 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles, 1 sack & 1 TFL in a 37-36 win over Atlanta. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks and 5 pass deflections.
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 5 tackles in a 27-23 win over Denver. The Beaufort native has 23 tackles, 1 interception and 2 pass deflections.
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Did not have a catch in a 37-34 win over Indianapolis. The Berkeley alum has 8 catches for 92 yards.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played Tackle in a 31-12 loss to Jacksonville
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Had 3 tackles and 1 TFL in a 38-7 loss to New England. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 12 tackles, 1 sack and 3.5 TFL.
