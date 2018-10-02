MegaMillions jackpot up to $367 million before Tuesday night drawing

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It’s not often a lottery jackpot gets as big as the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night.
People around the Lowcountry must pick six correct numbers - five different numbers from one to 70 and another number between one and 25 - in order to win the $367 million prize.
One gas station selling the tickets Tuesday morning was the Sunoco on Rivers Avenue at Remount Road.
The jackpot Tuesday night is the 11th largest in Mega Millions history. The jackpot has been won 12 times in October. A Mega Millions jackpot went all the way up to $656 million in 2012. The game is played in 44 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.