Climate goals mean Europe will overtake US in electric cars

At the Paris show, Daimler's Mercedes-Benz is showing off the EQC, while Volkswagen's Audi has the e-tron, both battery-powered. They should be on the streets in the next few months, the e-tron this year and the EQC in 2019. PSA Group's luxury brand, DS, is showing off the DS 3 Crossback, a compact SUV that will offer an all-electric version from the second half of 2019. Volkswagen will follow in 2020 with its ID electric four-door compact. BMW already makes the i3 compact and plans an electric version of its X3 SUV in 2020.