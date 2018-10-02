Paralyzed Lowcountry man to walk half marathon

MT. PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Adam Gorlitsky spent Tuesday morning walking around Memorial Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant with his father.
It takes one look at Gorlitsky to understand why this is an impressive feat. Gorlitsky is paralyzed from the waist down but is able to walk with the help of an "exoskeleton."
He was paralyzed after a car accident in 2005. Over a decade later, he's heading to Portland, Oregon to walk a half marathon.
"I've done about three or four 10K's," Gorlitsky said. "Every one of them presents its own challenge. So I can only imagine what's going to happen with this half marathon."
Walking such far distances is mentally and physically grueling for Gorlitsky but he's up for the challenge.
"I've been dying to do a half marathon for so long," he added.
When asked why he's doing the half marathon, Gorlistksy said, "That feeling of accomplishment stays with me. Being permanently disabled, no one thinks you're going to be able to do a half marathon. So I think proving everyone wrong. And having that feeling carry over to every other part of your life."
He has a goal to walk one million steps while promoting his organization, I Got Legs.
"It feels good to be able to grow the organization that way," Gorlitsky said. I Got Legs is a not-for-profit organization that is "dedicated to improving the lives of the disabled community one step at a time."
Gorlisky will begin the half marathon in Portland on Saturday night and expects it to take about 20 hours to complete the 13.1 miles.
