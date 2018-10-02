Police looking for 2 accused of stealing credit card, going on ‘shopping spree’ in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police are looking for two people who allegedly broke into a car in North Charleston, stole a credit card, and then used it at several other locations.
The two pictured broke into a vehicle on Evangeline Drive, then went to a Speedway on Ashley Phosphate Road, a Walmart on Rivers Avenue, and a Waffle House on Ashley Phosphate Road using a stolen credit card, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Lawrence at 843-740-5873 or email jlawrence@northcharleston.org.
