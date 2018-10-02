Ricin detected in 2 pieces of mail sent to Pentagon

WASHINGTON, DC (RNN) - Ricin was detected in a piece of mail sent to the Pentagon, media sources say.
The mail never made it inside the building, CNN reported.
Field testing detected the poison in the packages, which are handled in the mail facility, a separate building.
The mail that tested positive for the poison was addressed to Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, CNN reported.
Further field testing is being done by the FBI and the Pentagon Force Protection agency. The FBI is leading the investigation.
A Pentagon official said all mail received at the Pentagon on Monday is under quarantine, Pentagon spokesperson Col. Rob Manning said in a statement.
“On Tuesday, October, 2, 2018, in coordination with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, FBI Special Agents took possession of two suspicious envelopes that had been screened at the Pentagon mail facility. Those envelopes are currently undergoing further testing. As this is ongoing, we will have no further comment,” the statement said in part.
Ricin is a naturally occurring substance found in castor beans, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention said. It has been used before in killings and is rumored to have been used as a warfare agent in Iraq in the 1980s,
In 2004, an envelope containing ricin was discovered in Sen. Bill Frist’s mailroom in Washington, DC.
In April 2013, an envelope addressed to President Barack Obama mailed from Memphis, Tennessee tested positive for ricin.
A second letter also from Memphis and intended for Sen. Roger Wicker was discovered at a mail processing facility before it could reach its intended target. It also tested positive for ricin
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.