SC voter registration deadline extended 10 days because of Hurricane Florence

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina State Election commission has extended the deadline for voter registration by 10 days from Oct. 7 to Oct. 17. because of Hurricane Florence.
“The 10-day extension was necessary to protect the voting rights of South Carolina residents due to the widespread impact of Hurricane Florence,” election commission spokesman Chris Whitmire said in a statement. “Many citizens have been displaced and are struggling to recover, and many county voter registration offices were closed for considerable periods of time.”
The decision applies to voters in all counties. The ACLU had previously urged the state to extend the deadline and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson went as far as to sue the election commission to make sure the deadline was extended.
