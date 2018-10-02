Silly rabbit: Trix cereal bringing back classic fruit shapes

(RNN) –Silly Rabbit, Trix are for kids. And millennial adults.
General Mills announced Monday, that it is bringing back the cereal’s fruity shapes from the 1990s.
“We have heard from an overwhelming number of Trix fans who have been calling, emailing and reaching out on social media telling us that they want fruity shapes back,” said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for General Mills Cereal. "Kids of the ’90s can rejoice; their fruity shapes are back in Trix.”
The company received more than 20,000 requests from fans of the cereal over the past year and a half, according to General Mills.
The fruit shapes and colors will return this fall and only be available in the U.S.
Trix’s iconic flavors include "Raspberry red, Lemony lemon, Orangey orange, Wildberry blue, Grapity purple and watermelon.” according to the company’s website.
But Trix cereal didn’t begin as fruit shaped.
The cereal was ball-shaped and pastel colored when it first debuted in 1954. They changed to the iconic fruit shapes from 1991 to 2006.
This continues a growing trend of ’90s nostalgia coming back, including new takes on the original Sony Playstation, “Space Jam,” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch."
