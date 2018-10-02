Spotty showers possible again today

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The unseasonably warm weather pattern continues again today with temperatures heading back into the 80s again this afternoon. An onshore wind may bring a few spotty showers today with the best chance of rain near the coast this morning and inland this afternoon. Average high temperatures are now near 80 degrees in the afternoon. Highs today will be in the middle to upper 80s with temperatures continuing to climb one or two degrees each day through the end of the week.