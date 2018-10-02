Dan Johnson, former top-aid arraigned on federal charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Suspended 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson and his former director of communications Nicole Holland were arraigned Tuesday morning on more than two dozen federal charges related to misuse of public funds.
On Tuesday, both appeared in federal court and received $25,000 unsecured bonds with no supervision. According to court proceedings, Johnson is working to solidify general counsel and once he does, future court dates will be set.
The indictment alleges Johnson abused his position as elected Solicitor to “siphon money” from the 5th Judicial Circuit of South Carolina. It also alleges Holland “used her position to both aid and abet her boss Dan Johnson and to personally siphon public funds for private use.”
According to the indictment, the solicitor’s office issued credit cards to four of its high-ranking employees, including Johnson and Holland for use on official law enforcement-related expenses. Each month, the credit card company would send billing statements detailing Johnson and Holland’s spending and outstanding balances. The indictment says those statements were submitted to the solicitor’s office for payment.
Johnson and Holland are accused of using the office issued credit cards for personal use, including travel, vacations, liaisons, medical expenses and double reimbursements for military training, the indictment said.
Between September 2016 and October of 2017, the indictment alleges Johnson and Holland used more than $89,000 in taxpayer money to pay billing statements for their company-issued credit cards. The 13 incidents included within that time period account for 13 counts of wire fraud.
The indictment also includes 11 total counts of mail fraud, which it details as a result of the billing statements being delivered to the solicitor’s office demanding payment for fraudulent charges.
Johnson and Holland are also facing one count of conspiracy.
From 2011 to 2018, the indictment said the solicitor’s office received federal funding in excess of $10,000 each year stemming from a drug forfeiture program and various federal grants. The funds were awarded to the office and were restricted to spending on law enforcement activities. However, the indictment alleges both Johnson and Holland stole at least $5,000 of that money in both 2016 and 2017.
Johnson and Holland surrendered their passports to state authorities following their bond hearing in state court last week. The federal judge said they are not to leave the state of South Carolina without prior consent from the court.
WIS asked Johnson as he was exiting the courthouse if he felt he owed taxpayers an explanation regarding the indictments and audit released in August.
“I am not guilty of these charges,” Johnson said. “That’s all I have to say.”
Holland deferred comment to her attorney Clarence Davis.
“There has been some confusion and we’re hoping to correct that over the next few weeks,” Davis said. When pressed further about what the confusion includes, Davis declined to comment.
