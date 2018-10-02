Unopened cases of water, other supplies found in dumpster outside West Brunswick shelter

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - What appears to be perfectly good items families need after a hurricane were found thrown in a dumpster outside a shelter.
Red Cross officials say cases of water, blankets, and other essentials found outside of West Brunswick High School were thrown away out of an abundance of caution.
James Jarvis, the executive director of the Cape Fear Chapter of the Red Cross, said items found in the dumpster outside the shelter were there due to a potential lice and bed bug infestation.
The Brunswick County Health Department has dogs trained to identify bed bugs and lice. Those dogs detected both inside the shelter on Sept. 27.
Red Cross workers set up a containment area and the clients who brought the bed bugs and lice into the shelter were treated.
Jarvis said per Red Cross protocol, everything in the contained area was thrown out.
Crews treated and cleaned the area before allowing anyone back in.
Red Cross Officials say these policies are in place out of an abundance of caution for all staying at their shelters.
"Red Cross instructed their workers to dispose of those items, anything that came into contact with them into the dumpster. That was on September 27 and those items have been in that dumpster since," said Michael Devulpillieres, a public affairs representative for the Red Cross.
Jarvis said the items are supposed to be removed from the property tomorrow.
The Environmental Protection Agency recommends slashing or marking the items so no one else uses them spreading the infestation.
Jarvis said it was the Red Cross' error in not doing so, and will keep it in mind in the future.
The shelter was also hit with a potential norovirus outbreak after the storm. Daniel Seamans, public information officer for Brunswick County Schools said professional cleaning crews will be disinfecting schools before students return.
