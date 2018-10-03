5 charged in fight at R.B. Stall high school in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Five people have been charged in connection with a large fight that happened Tuesday afternoon in the front lobby area of R.B. Stall High School in North Charleston.
Kapree Gadsden, 21, Khayla Rochelle Connolly-Middleton, 22, Timoya Rashaada-Thompson, 18, and two juveniles were all charged. None of the suspects were students at the school.
The three adults are facing charges of disturbing schools and third degree assault and battery. The two minors were released to their parents on charges of third degree assault and battery.
Officers responded to Stall High School just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday when they received a call for help on the school radio in reference to a disturbance in the lobby area. Officers and school administrators broke up fights and separated all parties involved.
Video of the incident shows a chaotic scene with an officer attempting to break up the fights and at least one person being handcuffed against a wall. The victim had a swollen lip and a small cut on her face, according to the incident report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.