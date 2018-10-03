CofC takes next step in search for school president

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The College of Charleston is inching forward in its process to find the school’s next president following Glenn McConnell’s retirement at the end of June.
Stephen Osborne, an alumnus of the school and former senior advisor to McConnell, has been serving in the role on an interim basis. He also served as CFO from 2016 to 2017.
In a letter from Presidential Search Committee Chairwoman Renee Buyck Romberger to alumni, she notes that off-campus interviews were conducted with candidates within the past week with five candidates moving on to the next round.
The next step includes the Board of Trustees narrowing the list to three candidates after another round of interviews later in October. Those candidates will then be interviewed again in November which will include a 1.5-day visit to campus, according to the letter.
“Our pool contains men and women, multiple ethnicities and individuals in high-level positions at various top-notch universities,” Romberger wrote.
McConnell, 70, announced his retirement at the end of January, citing his age and health as factors in his decision. He took office in July 2014 after CofC board members unanimously selected him from among three candidates.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.