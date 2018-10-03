‘Deportation time’: Board game created by middle school students draws scrutiny from parent

ESCONDIDO, CA (KGTV/CNN) - A board game created by a group of California middle school students is drawing criticism from a parent.
Cesar Chavez Middle School prides itself on being a safe, positive learning environment that promotes respect.
But a parent at the school said that wasn't the case in recent school work.
"I literally screamed a lot of expletive words and felt like I wanted to throw up,” said Danielle who declined to give her last name. “It was so disheartening."
That was Danielle’s reaction when her son showed her his group project.
The assignment was to create a board game and the students designed one called “Deportation Time.”
"Basically it’s themed as the desert, Mexican flag, and it just made my stomach churn," she said.
The objective is to be the first player crossing the border into the United States while trying to avoid border patrol checkpoints.
And it's mandatory to blow up the border wall to cross.
"I really feel like the teacher should be held accountable for this,” Danielle said. “One, she missed a wonderful teaching opportunity to tell the kids this isn't the correct way to think about this subject."
Danielle said the board game theme was approved by the teacher, and that she provided no comments when handing it back.
Danielle said her son had tried to push the group in a different direction.
"I was really, really proud that he stuck his neck out there to show it to me and show exactly why he felt uncomfortable," she said.
And she's talking about it now to try and set an example for her children.
Calls to the Oceanside Unified School District were not returned Tuesday.
