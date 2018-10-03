Live 5 Scambusters: IRS scams return ahead of tax extension deadline

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - If you filed a tax extension back in April, the deadline is coming up October 15, and scammers may be up to some of their old tricks.
The IRS put out a warning with the deadline approaching. Scammers may be calling and threatening legal action for a failure to file your taxes. Voice mail messages may sound like this:
The IRS does not:
- Call and demand immediate payment without a notice in the mail first.
- Ask for your credit or debit card number over the phone.
- Threaten to bring in local police or other law enforcement to arrest you.
You can report scam calls like these online at the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration’s website.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.