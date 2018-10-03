Live 5 Scambusters: IRS scams return ahead of tax extension deadline

The IRS warns about imposter phone scams ahead of tax extension deadline on Oct. 15. (Live 5)
By Kyle Jordan | October 3, 2018 at 10:05 AM EST - Updated October 3 at 12:56 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - If you filed a tax extension back in April, the deadline is coming up October 15, and scammers may be up to some of their old tricks.

The IRS put out a warning with the deadline approaching. Scammers may be calling and threatening legal action for a failure to file your taxes. Voice mail messages may sound like this:

“Regarding your tax filings from the headquarters which will get expired in next 24 working hours and once again expired after that you will be taken under custody by the local police as there are four serious allegations pressed on your name at this moment. We would request you to get back to us so that we can discuss about this case before taking any legal action against you. The number to reach us is 516-303-8235. I repeat 516-303-8235. Thank you.”
The IRS does not:

  • Call and demand immediate payment without a notice in the mail first.
  • Ask for your credit or debit card number over the phone.
  • Threaten to bring in local police or other law enforcement to arrest you.

You can report scam calls like these online at the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration’s website.

If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.

