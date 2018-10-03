Lowcountry High School Football Week 7 Schedule

Fort Dorchester at Berkeley headlines the week

October 2, 2018 at 9:34 PM EST - Updated October 5 at 12:07 AM

Week 7 of the high school football season begins with a special SCISA Thursday match up this week. Check back here for score updates, pictures, video and more throughout the week.

RAW: Ft. Dorchester's Steve LaPrad previews Berkeley

10/4

VIDEO: Colleton Prep beats Dorchester Academy

FINAL - Colleton Prep 22, Dorchester Academy 8 - The War Hawks improve to 3-4 while the Panthers drop to 3-4.

10/5

Ft. Dorchester (4-1) at Berkeley (5-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

RAW: Berkeley's Randy Robinson previews Ft. Dorchester

Cane Bay (3-2) at Summerville (4-2)

West Ashley (3-3) at Wando (1-4)

James Island (2-3) at Ashley Ridge (3-3)

Goose Creek (1-4) at Stall (0-5)

Colleton Co. (2-3) at Camden Co.

Hanahan (2-3) at Academic Magnet (3-3)

Waccamaw at Bishop England (1-4)

Burke (3-3) at Oceanside Collegiate (4-1)

Timberland (3-2) at Garrett (3-2)

North Charleston (1-4) at Philip Simmons (1-5)

Branchville at Cross (0-6)

Creek Bridge at Charleston Charter (0-5)

Hammond (6-0) at Porter-Gaud (6-0)

First Baptist (5-1) at Pinewood Prep (0-5)

Northwood Academy (0-6) at John Paul II

