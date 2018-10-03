Man in custody, accused of sending ricin-related substance to the Pentagon, suspicious letter to Trump

(RNN) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of sending envelopes filled with castor beans - a substance from which ricin is derived - to the Pentagon. He’s also accused of sending a suspicious letter with unknown contents to President Donald Trump.
The Herald Journal News in Logan, Utah, reports the FBI raided a home in that town related to the poisoned mail.
The suspect has been identified as William Clyde Allen III, 39, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah.
Allen is a former U.S. Navy sailor, according to the Herald Journal News, which also reported that he was apparently taken into custody without incident - although the paper also reported that an explosion could be heard in the backyard as agents worked to apprehend Allen.
According to Navy records, Allen was enlisted in the Navy from 1998 to 2002.
The Associated Press reports Allen faced child sex abuse charges just two years after he left the Navy. The case involved two girls he had an unspecified “relationship of trust with.”
He pleaded guilty to lesser charges and avoided the sex offender registry.
In a separate case that same year, a woman filed a protective order against him. He disputed her allegations, but agreed to the protective order.
Allen served 2 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in 2008. He was released in 2011.
“No wider threat to the public safety exists at this time,” Doug Davis, the FBI Salt Lake City field office spokesman, told the Herald Journal News on Wednesday afternoon. “As it is a pending matter, that’s all we can say at this time.”
Agents continued their search of the home where they arrested Allen into Wednesday evening.
On Tuesday, two envelopes were isolated in the Pentagon mail screening facility and sent to the FBI. The Associated Press reports one envelope was addressed to Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and the other was addressed to U.S. Navy Adm. John Richardson.
“According to our preliminary analysis, the substance was castor seeds, from which ricin is derived,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said of the two letters sent to the Pentagon. “The FBI is still investigating.”
No one was injured, and neither envelope made it to the Pentagon.
A third envelope with unknown contents was sent to President Trump.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.