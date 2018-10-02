Update: Python thought to be loose in downtown Birmingham found in trunk of car

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - The case of the missing python in downtown Birmingham has been solved.
Its owner didn’t have to go very far to find it.
Caleb Louis, 21, says the snake somehow made its way to the trunk of his car. He found the snake Monday after about a week of searching.
Louis says he brought the new Ball Python snake to the Dannon Project, where he is a participant. He only had the snake for a week before it went missing.
Lisa Cole, of the Dannon Project says Louis was told to take the snake out the building because it was scaring office staff.
“I guess the snake was afraid because it started balling up in his hand."
Louis took the snake back to his car parked in an alley near 2nd Avenue North and cracked the window.
“I wasn’t thinking about it,” he said. “I let the window down so it can breathe.”
Louis says he was only inside of the building about 10 minutes, which wouldn’t have allowed the snake to get very far on its own.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.