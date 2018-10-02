SC representative found not guilty in 2017 scuffle with fellow representative

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A verdict has been reached in the assault trial for Rep. Jerry Govan.
He has been found not guilty following a brief trial on Tuesday.
According to the Orangeburg Times and Democrat, Cobb-Hunter said during testimony Monday that she had been injured during the scuffle.
Govan was officially charged in November 2017 of third-degree assault by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Cobb-Hunter filed a report with the sheriff’s department on Oct. 11 - five months after the incident happened.
Both Cobb-Hunter and Govan agree the altercation began as a verbal argument over a contentious bill to consolidate Orangeburg County school districts. They say it happened in the narrow hallway between the House chamber and a meeting room.
But Govan denies initiating contact. Instead, he says he’s the victim because she struck him first. When Govan spoke after the hearing, he compared his life to Biblical stories, and himself to Jesus saying even he was falsely accused.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.