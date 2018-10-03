Survey: 30 percent of Charleston seniors won’t get flu shot

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Clover Health released survey results on Wednesday that show 71% of seniors surveyed in Charleston plan to get the flu shot this season. The national average of seniors surveyed was 63 percent.
"The flu is a deadly-serious issue and Charleston seniors are one of the most vulnerable populations during flu season," Dr. Kumar Dharmarajan, Chief Scientific Officer at Clover Health, said.
The survey also found 30 percent of Charleston seniors didn’t get a flu shot last flu season.
“The reasons that people cited here in Charleston for not getting a flu shot were a concern that it would make them sick and also a concern that it won’t be effective," spokesperson for Clover Health, Lauren Volkmann, said. “While we understand those concerns, we encourage all of Charleston seniors to talk to their medical professionals and determine if the flu shot is right for them.”
