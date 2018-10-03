Tray manufacturing company bringing more than 300 jobs to Walterboro

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with Evanesce Packaging Solutions announced that they are bringing a new manufacturing facility to Walterboro which is expected to create 368 new jobs over the next five years.
The facility, which will manufacture compostable food service trays, represents a $70 million investment.
Officials say the operation in Walterboro, which will be located in the 100,000-square-foot Colleton County Commerce Center Building, will focus on producing meat, seafood, vegetable and meal trays for the U.S. market.
Tray production is expected to commence in early 2019.
“South Carolina continues to attract industry leaders from across the globe, and today’s announcement by Evanesce Packaging Solutions, Inc. is yet another example of that," said Gov. Henry McMaster."I offer this innovative company my congratulations and look forward to watching them thrive in the Palmetto State.”
“We spent considerable time assessing locations in a number of states and were impressed by the reception we received in South Carolina and, particularly, the interest displayed by Colleton County to accommodate us and work with us to locate there,” said Evanesce Packaging Solutions, Inc. President and CEO Douglas Horne."We are very impressed with the many advantages, and our location directly on an Interstate 95 interchange is second to none.”
