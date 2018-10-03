Hopeful economic signs send stocks higher, bond prices lower

Smaller companies rose much more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 17 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,673. Those companies, which tend to be more focused on the U.S. market than large multinationals, stand to benefit more from strong economic growth in the U.S. The Russell has fallen since the end of August as investors have grown less worried about trade tensions between the U.S. and other countries.