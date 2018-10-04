Authorities arrest suspect accused in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have announced an arrest in a downtown Charleston shooting.
Charleston police arrested 20-year-old Quentin Daray Williams of Charleston and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, two counts of assault and battery first-degree and discharging a firearm.
He is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.
According to police, Williams was taken into the custody at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday on Faust Road by Charleston Police detectives, U.S. Marshals and Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies.
Williams was arrested for an incident that happened on Sept. 3 when officers responded to Ann Street around 2 a.m. for shots fired in the area.
“Witnesses provided officers with a description of the suspect and information about what lead to shots being fired,” CPD officials said.
According to a report, statements from witnesses, surveillance video from cameras in the area and cellular telephones depicted a physical altercation on the northern sidewalk in front of 24 Ann Street.
A motorist captured the following video of gunfire erupting and people running during the incident:
Police said when the altercation ended, a man can be seen running across Ann Street to a parking lot out of camera view.
“He reappears several minutes later on Ann Street in front of the Visitors Center with a handgun,” police said."He fired several shots at the victims and fled the scene on foot. No one was injured."
The investigation is ongoing.
