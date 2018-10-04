Sheriff’s Office: No credible threats at Charleston Co. Public Library

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say there is no longer a credible threat at Charleston County Public Library locations following a threatening email that was received.
The Thursday morning incident lead to the shut down of three branches which will now open on Friday.
Officials with the Charleston County Public Library say they were notified that the sheriff’s office is now the leading investigative agency in the matter.
“At this point we do not have an indication of credible threats to any of the Charleston County libraries,” CCSO officials said."We continue to investigate the matter."
Charleston police had reported that the library email system received a threatening email stating the author was going to “shoot them” at a library branch.
No specific branch was identified in the email.
The Mount Pleasant, McClellanville and Village branches were closed and are expected to resume normal operations on Friday.
“We appreciate the hard work of Charleston Police Department, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Pleasant Police in investigating this threat,” said Natalie Caula Hauff, director of Communications and Programming at the CCPL.
