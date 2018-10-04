Garden at Charleston VA to help veterans going through treatment

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - As part of a partnership between the Lowcountry Food Bank and Clemson University, veterans at the Ralph H. Johnson VA medical center in downtown Charleston will have a place to go where they can take their mind off treatment and make their minds sharper.
A garden will be installed on the patio area of the Veterans Enrichment Center on Thursday morning and will be maintained by veterans going through mental health treatment as part of their care.
It started with a smaller group of veterans who found gardening to be one of the most useful tools in growth.
“It increased their cognitive ability,” Enrichment Center Coordinator Fredrica Hughes said. “It increased their confidence in each other, even language skills got better and definitely socialization.”
The installation will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. The Lowcountry food bank will also use the garden as a training site to help veterans and other organizations who want to install Gardens at home.
