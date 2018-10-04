Hot-tober continues across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure continues to keep the weather quiet and unseasonably warm across the southeast. Expect lots of sunshine on your Thursday with temperatures near record highs by the afternoon. The record high temperature for today is 92 degrees. It will continue to be unseasonably warm and sunny on Friday. A weak cold front will approach the area Saturday bringing a few more clouds and a chance of a couple showers. Highs will still be very warm near 90 degrees.
TROPICS: Hurricane Leslie continues to meander in the open Atlantic, east of Bermuda. Leslie poses no threat to any land areas and will eventually be shoved off into the north Atlantic.
We’re monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean that has the potential of developing into a tropical system by early next week. Right now, it appears that if something develops, it would likely track into the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Warm. High 91.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Warm. High 92.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 90.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible. High 87.
