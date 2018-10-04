Hot-tober continues across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure continues to keep the weather quiet and unseasonably warm across the southeast. Expect lots of sunshine on your Thursday with temperatures near record highs by the afternoon. The record high temperature for today is 92 degrees. It will continue to be unseasonably warm and sunny on Friday. A weak cold front will approach the area Saturday bringing a few more clouds and a chance of a couple showers. Highs will still be very warm near 90 degrees.