Race to get aid to Indonesian quake victims as deaths rise

A woman cries as she uses the recovered mobile phone of her daughter who was killed in the massive earthquake at Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. The mother did not get the chance to see the body of her daughter after she was buried earlier in a mass grave. Life is on hold for thousands living in tents and shelters in the Indonesian city hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami, unsure when they'll be able to rebuild and spending hours each day often futilely trying to secure necessities such as fuel for generators. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (Aaron Favila)