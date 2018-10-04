Migrant ship in French port waiting for new flag

The Aquarius arrives at Marseille port, southern France, Thursday, Oct.4, 2018. Humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee said Thursday the Aquarius is making a stopover while waiting for a new flag and is "determined to go back to sea as soon as possible." The group urged European government to find a new flag for the vessel to secure its future after Panama's maritime authority removed the registration of the boat. (AP Photo/Claude Paris) (Claude Paris)