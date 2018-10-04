OCSO: Murder suspect sought after argument leads to fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are searching for a murder suspect after they say an argument lead to a fatal shooting.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 35-year-old Rashon Tyreek Asbery of Santee.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Asbery is suspected of killing a man during an argument on Thursday.
“If anyone knows where Mr. Asbery is, please call us immediately,” Ravenell said. “This person is to be considered dangerous.”
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators were called to a Forestry Road location just before 10 a.m. where a deceased man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body was found beside the road.
An autopsy is being scheduled.
“Investigators discovered that Asbery and the victim had been in some type of argument earlier Thursday,” OCSO officials said.
If anyone has any information on Asbery’s location, they are urged to call the OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
