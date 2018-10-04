Wrangler removes gator from road in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Officers responded to a alligator out on Virginia Avenue in North Charleston on Thursday morning before a wrangler came to remove it.
At least one lane was closed while two officers stood by and monitored the situation. When the alligator got too close to moving cars, an officer took the alligator by the tail and dragged it back out of danger.
A wrangler was then called and parked his truck across the street from the alligator. He used duct tape on its legs and mouth before putting it in the bed of the truck and taking it away.
The alligator also only had three legs, it’s unclear how it lost one.
