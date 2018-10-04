Police: Off-duty Charleston Co. deputy assaulted during burglary; 2 charged

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - An off-duty Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy was assaulted Wednesday night when he approached two people trying to steal from a house that was being renovated, according to an incident report.
Kendall Logan, 39 and Shalanda Ross, 30, have both been charged with first degree burglary and first degree assault and battery in connection with the assault.
When officers arrived in the 2300 block of Eagle Creek Drive, Ross was standing at the end of the driveway and arrested, while Logan was arrested a short time later when officers found him.
Ross told officers that she gave Logan a ride to the house where Logan got out and tried to put two TVs from inside the house into the back of their car, the report stated.
When an off-duty Charleston County deputy approached the pair and asked what they were doing, Logan hit him in the face and ran from the scene, according to the report.
The deputy was hospitalized because of his injuries, the report stated.
CCSO officials say the deputy has since been released and suffered a swollen lip and a possible hairline fracture to his nose.
“He is doing better and is back to full duty,” Capt. Roger Antonio with the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.