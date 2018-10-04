Former Clemson RB CJ Fuller Dies

CLEMSON, SC (WCSC) - Former Clemson running back CJ Fuller, a member of the Tigers 2016 national championship team, passed away on Wednesday afternoon according to multiple reports.
No details on the death have been reported.
“Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with C.J.’s family,” Head Coach Dabo Swinney said. “I’ve known C.J. a long time and watched him grow up through the Easley rec leagues all the way through Easley High School. I’m proud of what he accomplished as a Clemson Tiger, most of all, his accomplishment of being a Clemson graduate. Our deepest condolences and the thoughts of our program are with his family this evening. May he rest in peace.”
Fuller played for Clemson for three seasons from 2015-2017. During that time he compiled more than 750 yards of total offense and 6 touchdowns.
Fuller helped Clemson to three consecutive ACC Championships and College Football Playoff berths from 2015-17. He scored on a 30-yard touchdown reception in a 31-0 win against Ohio State in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl in the national semifinal. In the National Championship Game, his 20-yard kickoff return to the 32-yard line set up Clemson’s nine-play, 68-yard game-winning drive against Alabama to capture Clemson’s second national title.
He began the 2017 season as the Tigers starting running back and scored twice in the season opener against Kent State. But he would get passed on the depth chart by Travis Etienne and Tavien Feaster as the season went along and eventually decided to leave Clemson after the season.
Fuller made news off the field earlier this year when he, former Clemson safety Jadar Johnson and former Duke football player Quaven Ferguson were arrested for the armed robbery of a former teammate at their house.
