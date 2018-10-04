SCHP: One dead in Colleton Co. crash after running stop sign

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - One person is dead after a crash in Colleton County.
The driver of a Ford Ranger pickup truck was headed south on Getha Road, ran through the stop sign at the intersection of Getha and Lumber Roads then ran into the ditch and hit a tree, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern.
Southern added that the person was not wearing a seatbelt at the time. The driver was taken to Colleton County medical center, then airlifted to Trident Hospital in Charleston where the person died.
The crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
