Time magazine puts Christine Blasey Ford on cover

(TIME/CNN) - Time magazine’s latest cover brings together the face of Christine Blasey Ford with her testimony before the United States Senate Judiciary Committee last week.
Ford described to senators how she said Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.
Kavanaugh denies the allegation.
The illustration is composed of words and phrases Ford used during testimony.
Artist John Mavroudis drew each letter by hand.
He placed the words in symbolically significant locations in the illustration.
Quotes about Ford's memories were placed on her forehead.
Quotes about wanting help were placed on her hands.
With Kavanaugh's supplementary FBI background check complete, the full Senate is expected to vote on his nomination Friday and Saturday.
