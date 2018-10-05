Awendaw fire department asking for $400K grant to replace all breathing apparatuses

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Awendaw Fire Department is one step closer to getting a $400,000 grant to replace all its breathing apparatuses.
On Thursday night, the Charleston County Finance Committee voted to approve the department’s request. The committee will hold the final on this next week.
If approved, the department would get the green light to apply for the hefty FEMA grant.
The department’s breathing apparatuses are three years away from expiring. They are used by the 29 full-time firefighers on staff as well as the certified volunteers.
The newer pieces of equipment would be made using the latest technology. One of the improvements would be shedding about 20 pounds off the heavy pack, but that’s not the primary reason.
"The main reason is going to be firefighter safety,” Battalion Chief and PIO of Awendaw Fire Department Michael Bowers said. “With cancer being one of the leading causes of firefighter death, we want to improve for our guys, to reduce their possibility of cancer rates. We know we can't reduce it to zero, but whatever we can do to make it better, we want to do."
If the department didn’t get the grant, they would need to build the replacments into their budget over the next three years.
