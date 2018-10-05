Bette Midler apologizes after her tweet causes backlash

FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Bette Midler arrives at the Tony Awards in New York. Midler is apologizing for a tweet that caused a social media backlash when she compared the struggle of women with the history of racism. The singer and actress wrote that women “are the n-word of the world” and “They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.” Midler was quoting the title of a 1972 song written by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)